Eni (E -1.4% ) raises its exposure to clean energy in the U.S. after its joint venture with Falck Renewables agrees to acquire the U.S. wind and solar business of Italian firm Building Energy for $32.5M.

Novis Renewables, a JV owned 49% by Eni and 51% by Falck, will acquire 62 MW of operational wind and solar projects in the U.S., a pipeline of wind projects and a development and asset management team based in the country.

The deal adds to Eni's existing exposure to solar in the U.S., mostly through its partnership with Falck, to 112.5 MW, and the company hopes to reach an overall capacity of 1 GW of renewables in the U.S. by 2023.

Eni recently unveiled plans to create a division to focus on renewable energy as part of a corporate reorganization.