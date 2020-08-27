Politico reports that President Trump plans to announce a major expansion of COVID-19 testing via a deal with Abbott (ABT +7.4% ) to buy 150M of its $5 15-minute assays that can detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus without the need for laboratory gear, making it ideal for use in non-lab settings such as nursing homes, schools and other areas with high-risk populations.

The FDA approved the product yesterday. The company says it expects to ship "tens of millions" of units in September, ramping up to 50M per month by the end of October, a plan that has stoked a selloff in rival test makers.