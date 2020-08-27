Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+984.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $408.43M (+61.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HIBB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.