Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.70 (+409.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (+28.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect comparable-store sales of +28.1%.

Over the last 2 years, BIG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.