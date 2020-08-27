Greif (GEF -11.1% ) reports FQ3 revenue of $1.08B (-13.6% Y/Y), missing estimates by $50M

Segment-wise revenue: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services-$548.5M, Paper Packaging & Services-$459.3M, Flexible Products & Services-$69.3M, Land Management-$5.9M.

Net income of $20.7M or EPS of $0.35, compared to net income of $62.7M or EPS of $1.06 last year.

Total debt decreased by $240.9M to $2,637.6M.

Company's consolidated CSI score was 92.8, nearing the company's long-term goal of 95 or greater.

