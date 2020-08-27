Frontline (FRO -4.5% ) reported strong Q2 earnings and the largest half-year profit in more than 10 years but warned of a depressed tanker market for the rest of the year.

A surge in demand for short-term charters and consequently in spot rates, but freight rates have since receded and Frontline says they may take time to recover.

Frontline expects global demand for crude shipping to gradually recover but that the usual seasonal strength during the winter months should not be expected purely based on historical data.

The company expects slowing fleet growth should lead to a sustained period of higher rates in the long-term; this year's orderbook of just 69 VLCCs to be delivered is the lowest since 1997.