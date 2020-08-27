"The team's efforts allowed us to capture strong online demand where our Movado (MOV -0.3% ) brand generated a 130% increase in our own and third party e-commerce sales. In North America, we reopened our outlet stores in June and were encouraged by the improved sequential performance in July, despite reduced stores hours. We are also seeing encouraging demand in our domestic department store channel. In China, we had a 16% increase in Q2 sales with trends continuing to accelerate and we had positive top line growth in France and Germany, despite our customers being closed for nearly half of Q2," chairman & CEO Efraim Grinberg commented.

Net sales dipped 43.9% Y/Y to $88.5M; gross profit stood at 51.2% of sales vs. 54.1% of sales in year ago quarter.

Net loss of $6.6M, or $0.28/share vs. net income of $17.5M or $0.75/share.

Cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2020 stood at $170.2M vs. $134.9M as of July 31, 2019.

Movado expects to generate $90M in cost savings in FY20 strengthening its cash balance of $170M after repaying $37M on revolver facility at end of Q2.

Sales are expected to improve in 2H relatively compared to 1H; announced licensed partnership with Calvin Klein.

"Although the time may not be now to invest in Movado, the lower this stock goes, the more interested we will become. Stocks trading below book value have a historical track record of beating the market," wrote Individual Trader on Seeking Alpha.

