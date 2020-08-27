Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH -1% ) says H1 profit fell 95% Y/Y to 35.7M yuan ($5.19M) from 707.4M yuan a year earlier, due to lower aluminum and alumina prices.

But last year's result was aided by a substantial gain on an asset sale, exacerbating the drop in earnings this year.

The six-month net income figure implies only a 5% profit for Q2, according to Reuters, which would mark Chalco's worst quarterly result since a Q4 2018 net loss.

Chalco's H1 primary aluminum production edged slightly lower to 1.86M metric tons from 1.89M mt a year earlier, while output of alumina rose 5.74% Y/Y to 7.2M mt.

Overall H1 revenues fell 11.5% Y/Y to 84.1B yuan as Chalco said average Shanghai aluminum prices fell 4.3% lower, but the company also noted a rebound in Q3.

Separately, China's environment ministry says it is sending inspection teams to Chinalco and other state-run entities, as part of another round of environmental audits.