LAIX (LAIX -15.4% ) Q2 gross billings were $43.3M, a 13.2% decrease from previous quarter and a 5.5% decrease from same period last year.

Net revenues were $38.1M, an 18.0% increase from previous quarter and a 2.5% decrease from last year.

Quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to the upgrade of product mix, introducing additional courses and services with higher average selling prices.

Gross margin was s 71.9%, compared with 65.5% for the previous quarter and 76.5% for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss $11M

Net loss was $13.1M or EPS loss of $0.27

Total cumulative registered users were 185.6M

