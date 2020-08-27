State Street (STT +2.0% ) is asking the companies that it invests in to disclose specific information on racial and ethnic diversity on their boards and in their workforces, according to a letter posted on State Street Global Advisors' website.

The firm is a long-term investor in more than 10,000 public companies around the world. It's seeking diversity information from the U.S. companies in its portfolio and, "to the greatest extend possible, non-U.S. companies."

"We are convinced that the lack of racial and ethnic diversity and inclusion poses risks to companies that senior managements and boards should understand and manage," Rick Lacaille, global chief investment officer of State Street Global Advisors, wrote in the letter.

It's looking at five key areas: the role diversity plays in their long-term strategy; diversity goals and how they contribute to a firm's overall strategy and progress in meeting those goals; measures of diversity of the companies' board and employee base; goals and strategy related to racial and ethnic representation at the board level; and how the board executes its oversight role in diversity and inclusion.

"Further, we ask companies to assess the barriers to entry and impediments to recruitment and retention of diverse talent, especially at senior levels of the organization," Lacaille wrote.

Though its primary tool is discussions of objectives with management and board of companies, State Street also said, "if required, we are prepared to use our proxy voting authority to hold companies accountable for meeting our expectations."