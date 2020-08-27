Liberty Global (LBTYA +0.5% ) says its UPC Switzerland unit is publishing the offer prospectus for its tender for Sunrise Communications (OTCPK:SNMMF).

It's looking to acquire all publicly held shares of Sunrise for 110 Swiss francs/share, valuing Sunrise equity at 5B Swiss francs (about $5.5B).

The tender launches Sept. 11 after a cooling-off period mandated by Swiss takeover law; if a minimum acceptance threshold of two-thirds of shares is reached, there will be an additional acceptance period.

Sunrise's board has unanimously recommended accepting the tender, and its top shareholder, Freenet AG (OTC:FRTAY), has committed to tender its shares.

Liberty's pursuit of Sunrise is this month's twist in a saga where it first attempted to sell UPC Switzerland to Sunrise for $6.4B - a deal that fell apart last fall amid opposition by Freenet.