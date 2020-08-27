The government's antitrust case against Google (GOOG -1.5% , GOOGL -1.2% ) is showing similarities to the U.S. approach against Microsoft in the late '90s, focusing on "tying" - the practice of bundling different products together in such a way to block out competition.

And that puts a focus on Google's $21B network business. The Justice Dept. and state attorneys general have been asking rival executives about pricing and operations in Google's network unit, Bloomberg reports.

Making the sale of one product conditional on purchasing another isn't illegal per se - but it can be when combined with market power.

And the probe is focused on discounts and special features Google uses to encourage using only its products rather than mixing and matching with rivals. It's also inquiring into how Google's online search interacts with the Network division to boost share in digital ads, according to Bloomberg.

There's echoes there of whether '90s Microsoft used the dominance of the Windows operating system to force out competition in other products - and the coming antitrust suit against Google is set to be the biggest monopoly case since the case against Microsoft.