Entergy (ETR +0.3% ) says it is restoring power "where it is safe to do so," after Hurricane Laura made landfall early this morning as a Category 4 hurricane, causing "widespread damage" to the company's electrical system.

As of 11 a.m. today, ~360K customers throughout Entergy's service territories were without power, and the company says additional outages are occurring as the storm moves north into Arkansas.

Restoring power "is going to be a marathon, not a sprint, so we are asking that our customers be patient," the company says.

Writing recently for Seeking Alpha, Daniel Thurecht described Entergy's "very high leverage" as on "an unsustainable path," as returns on investments have been "nowhere near sufficient to keep pace with their higher debt."