Nucor (NUE +0.3% ) and U.S. Steel (X -2.6% ) have raised the base price on new orders of hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized steel by a minimum of $40/st, Argus reports.

U.S. Steel reportedly led the price increase yesterday, targeting HRC pricing of $540/st and $740/st for CRC and hot-dipped galvanized sheet products, and Nucor followed today with its own $40 increase.

Lead times have remained at 5-6 weeks with most mills booked through September and expecting a strong October, Argus says.

Steel Dynamics CEO Mark Millett said yesterday that steel prices have hit bottom and that the industry will see upward momentum in the next month.

