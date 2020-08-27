HP's FQ3 results expected to shake off pandemic strain - preview

  • Rivals HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Dell will report earnings after the bell today. HP's FQ3 results are widely expected to beat FQ2's performance, when pandemic-related supply chain and manufacturing disruptions caused a revenue miss and double-digit declines in printing and desktops.
  • HP wouldn't provide a full-year outlook due to the macro uncertainties but guided $0.39-0.45 EPS for fiscal Q3.
  • Consensus estimates expect HP to report $13.29B in revenue with $3.67B in printer sales and $2.65B from desktops. EPS is expected at $0.43, down 26% Y/Y.
  • Here's a look at HP's revenue surprise history versus consensus:

