In tale of two economies, jobs market looks treacherous

Prices are back on the path they were in January, at least according to how the market is setting interest rates.

Bond yields are rallying sharply following official confirmation that the Fed is shifting how it targets inflation, letting it run hotter than 2% if needed after a sustained period below that level.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up about 5 basis points to 0.74%, territory it hasn’t visited since mid-June. Real rates are also edging up. The inflation protected 10-year Treasury is up to -1.01%.

This adds up to an inflation breakeven spread of 1.75. It was last that wide on Jan. 17.

The numbers were a little different. The nominal 10-year yield was at 1.84% and the real yield was at 0.09%, but then the fed funds target rate was 1.5%-1.75%.

Given the Fed’s lower-for-longer commitment, the increased inflation expectations indicate some confidence in economic growth. But the data out today is showing investors a case of haves and have-nots again.

Pending home sales indicated that the housing sector remains on fire, but weekly jobless claims pointed to little movement in the depressed labor market.

Following a near-14% surge in new home sales for July, the National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales measure for the same month climbed almost 6%, twice what economists predicted. The pending sales index hit 122.1, which is the highest level since November 2005.

And the gains are not solely driven by pandemic buying in suburban and rural areas.

“The move to second-tier urban markets and the suburbs from what were some of the hottest and least affordable coastal cities occurred before the onset of the pandemic,” Grant Thornton economist Yelena Maleyev says. “The shift to work-from-home, coupled with low mortgage rates, prompted a number of fence-sitters to act. It is too soon to call the shift a permanent move from urban cores.”

“A recent survey by the (NAR suggests that the pandemic accelerated but did not create buyers’ desires to move to the suburbs; it pulled sales forward,” she adds.

Along with inflation, the Fed also said it is adjusting policy to address shortfalls in its goal for maximum employment: a pressing matter as today’s claims numbers underscore.

The quick take is that the job market is having trouble moving from current levels. Initial claims edged down to 1M from 1.1M. Continuing claims ticked down to 14.5M from 14.8M.

Digging down into the numbers there’s little encouragement for a recovery just yet. A case could be made that seasonal adjustments shouldn’t be applied to the unprecedented pandemic economy. In that case, the unadjusted numbers show a significantly lower number of claims at 822K, down 68K from the week before.

But there’s also a case that self-employed workers and freelancers should be counted in the total at this time, even though they don’t normally receive benefits. Under its Phase 3 provisions, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program still pays weekly benefits for those workers through Dec. 26, although the $600 extra per week for workers ended July 25.

Counting self-employed and freelance workers, weekly claims came in at 1.6M (or 1.2M non-adjusted). All told, the number of people receiving some kind of jobless assistance is 27M.

If another reasonably large and well-designed fiscal rescue package comes by the end of September, the unemployment rates can dip to 9% to 9.5% by the end of the year, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

But action is crucial, and without a package the jobless rate will head north, with double-digit unemployment persisting through 2021, Zandi told Bloomberg.

“In my book that’s a depression.”

