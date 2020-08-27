Freeport McMoran's (FCX +0.3% ) Indonesian unit says it will ease a lockdown at its Grasberg gold and copper mine following this week's protests by workers angry that they have not been allowed to leave the complex for months.

The company says it has agreed with the local government to ease curbs to allow workers to leave the mine area and visit the nearby town, but has not reached agreement with workers on the policy implementation.

Grasberg, the world's largest gold mine and second largest copper mine, is transitioning from an open pit operation to all-underground; the mine is expected to produce 110K mt/day of copper in 2020.

