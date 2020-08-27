United Airlines Holding (UAL +5.5% ) says that it may have to furlough 2,850 pilots if no extension to its federal aid is granted before the expiration on September 30.

"It’s important to note that our numbers are based on the current travel demand for the remainder of the year and our anticipated flying schedule, which continues to be fluid with the resurgence of COVID-19 in regions across the U.S.," reads a United memo.

The development follows similar warnings from American, Delta and other U.S. carriers, although the number of pilots at risk is much higher.

Earlier this week, Bank of America noted that with corporate demand virtually non-existent and no clear signs of an inflection point, there is risk to domestic volumes as the calendar turns to September and summer vacation travel ends.

Shares of United are holding on to their gain with the pilots development largely anticipated.

See how United compares to other airline stocks.