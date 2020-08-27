American Software (AMSWA -9.9% ) tumbles as FQ1 reports revenues of $27.3M (-0.4% Y/Y), missing consensus .

Subscription fees were $6.43M, a 43% increase compared to same period last year, while software license fee revenues were $0.8M, a 56% decrease .

Cloud services annual contract value increased ~36% to $27.5M.

Maintenance revenues decreased 6% to $10.3M.

Operating earnings increased 11% to $0.9M.

EBITDA decreased by 16% to $2.6M, while adjusted EBITDA decreased by 11% to $3.1M.

Cash and investments of ~$93M, and no debt as of July 31, 2020.

CEO comments- “Companies today must focus on creating a resilient enterprise that is agile and responsive to minimize the impact of disruptions and be able to seize new opportunities. Our innovative, cloud-based digital platform helps companies accelerate decision making to stay ahead of market changes.”

