Goldman Sachs initiated ArcBest (ARCB +4.7%) with a Buy rating and price target of $43, indicating a 23.5% upside from current levels.
Analyst Jordan Alliger believes that the company's margin leverage to an economic recovery should drive meaningful profit growth in 2021 and 2022.
Have a look at an important metric, operating income in comparison to its peers:
After hitting cycle lows, ArcBest shares tend to recover consistently with economic growth, Mr.Alliger further adds.
Improvement in asset-based operating ratio, 310 bps improvement compared to previous freight recession.
