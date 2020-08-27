Seeking Alpha
On the Move

ArcBest trades high; initiated with Buy at Goldman Sachs

|About: ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)|By: , SA News Editor

Goldman Sachs initiated ArcBest (ARCB +4.7%) with a Buy rating and price target of $43, indicating a 23.5% upside from current levels.

Analyst Jordan Alliger believes that the company's margin leverage to an economic recovery should drive meaningful profit growth in 2021 and 2022.

Have a look at an important metric, operating income in comparison to its peers:

After hitting cycle lows, ArcBest shares tend to recover consistently with economic growth, Mr.Alliger further adds.

Improvement in asset-based operating ratio, 310 bps improvement compared to previous freight recession.

Wall Street Rating for the stock is Bullish while Quant Rating stands at Neutral.