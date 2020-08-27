Canada's Tricon Residential (OTC:TCNGF) is up 11.15% today after announcing a $300M preferred equity investment by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate Income Trust (a nontraded REIT).

Tricon owns more than 30K single-family rentals and multi-family units across the U.S. and Canada.

Blackstone's Frank Cohen: "We continue to see strong underlying fundamentals in the rental-housing sector, and believe the company’s high-quality, income-generating assets are poised to generate stable performance under the leadership of its best-in-class management team."

Blackstone plunged into the single-family rental business in the wake of the real estate bust 12 years ago, and took that vehicle - Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) public in 2017. It fully exited its stake in Invitation last year.