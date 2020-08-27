During a presentation today a the Piper Sandler Med-Tech and Diagnostic California Bus Tour, Quidel (OTC:QDEL -21.2% ) updated investors on the following:

Management "anticipated" Abbott's entry into the rapid SARS antigen testing market and also expected the low price considering the price of Abbott unit Alere's BinaxNOW influenza A+B Card relative to other tests such as Quidel's Sofia Influenza A+B.

Sofia instrument installed base more than 50K instruments in U.S.

It plans to introduce a Sofia Flu + COVID Antigen combo assay, a Sofia Serology assay and a Solana molecular SARS assay, all next month.

SARS and SARS combo assays in its QuickVue format are in development.

Shares in clinical diagnostics players are under pressure in reaction to the FDA nod for Abbott's $5 test priced that works without lab equipment.