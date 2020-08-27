IEH Corporation names new CFO

IEH Corporation (OTCQX:IEHC), announces that William H. Craig will become the company's new CFO and Treasurer.

He will replace Robert Knoth, who is officially retiring after 30 years of service as the company's CFO and Treasurer.

Mr. Craig's appointment will become effective on the next business day following the company filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Mr Craig comments, "Mr. Craig commented on his appointment: " I am excited about joining the IEH team. The Company has an amazing legacy and a bright future. My goal is to contribute to the team in achieving that future."

