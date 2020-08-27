Hurricane Laura appears to have narrowly missed the heart of the U.S. fuel-making and chemicals infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, based on early reports.

Officials are coping with a chlorine leak and fire at BioLab, a chemical manufacturing facility the Lake Charles, La., area, and Motiva Enterprises reported a leak at its Port Arthur, Tex., refinery, but said it occurred during the shutdown of the refinery before the hurricane had arrived.

Phillips 66 (PSX -0.1% ) says efforts to survey damage to its Lake Charles refinery may be slowed by the nearby chemical plant fire.

Total (TOT +0.2% ) says it started efforts to re-start its refinery in Port Arthur, Tex.

Exxon Mobil's (XOM -0.6% ) Beaumont, Tex., refinery will begin restarting Friday if an assessment shows no damage, and the company's Baytown refinery on the Houston Ship Channel already has begun restarting units, according to Bloomberg.

Valero (VLO -0.7% ) says its Port Arthur refinery, which was shut ahead of the storm, is assessing any damage.

"These guys have gone through these drills many times," says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland. "They know how to turn those units down and get them back up within a number of days.. it shouldn’t be that big of an impact."

WTI October crude oil (CL1:COM) closed -0.8% at $43.04/bbl.

Oil producers had shut 1.56M bbl/day of crude production, or 84% of the Gulf of Mexico's total, evacuating 310 offshore facilities, while refiners that convert 2.33M bbl/day of crude oil into fuel accounting for 12% of U.S. processing halted operations.

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO