DraftKings (DKNG +0.5% ) CEO Jason Robins sat down with CNBC for an interview. The most interesting part may have been the update on sports betting legalization.

"We have online sports betting now in nine states. Most recently we launched Illinois. We have brick and mortar sports betting in two additional states, Mississippi and New York, as well as several of the states that we have online in. There are a few more, namely Tennessee, Virginia and Michigan, that have already passed legislation and are in the process of writing the regulations considering who they will give licenses to. Hopefully those three states will be not too far off in the future. I hope that many more states will choose to go the route of legalization. There are a lot of good arguments for it. It’s a massive illegal industry that is currently operating in an unregulated world with no tax revenue being generated. I think right now, in particular, tax revenue is going to be even more of a focus for states after some of the recent events. I think there’ll be a lot of budgets that are hurting. We feel like we’re here willing to be taxed, ready to go. Hopefully that’ll be an attractive proposition for a lot of states as they consider their next year’s budgets."

He also said DraftKings would only consider M&A if it fits within the company's current strategy. Of note, DKNG has more than $1B in cash with no debt.

