S&P rides financials further into record territory

A broad rally pushed stocks higher without the help of the usual high-flying names, although buying trailed off into the close.

The S&P closed up 0.2% and pushed above 3,500 for the first time intraday.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) were the best-performing sector as banks responded to a bounce in rates. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5 basis points to 0.74%, where it hasn't been since mid-June. The rally was spurred by the Fed officially changing its stance on how it treats the 2% inflation target.

The Dow closed up 0.6% . It saw a better performance thanks to a rise in Goldman Sachs and a jump in Microsoft and Walmart, which are teaming up for a TikTok bid.

The Nasdaq lost 0.3% . Facebook slumped, giving back some of its big two-day rally, which left Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) trailing. But it was just one of three sectors to finish in the red.

In economic data, July pending home sales echoed new home sales and surged. But weekly jobless claims underscored plenty to be done to move the needle in the labor market.