RevoltTOKEN will present an update on funding Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI +7.5% ) for the $100M electric mobility business on September 2.

RevoltTOKEN intends to invest $100M in ALYI in conjunction with an independent initial cryptocurrency offering

The company has initiated a $2.5M draw down on the first $25M to begin construction on a 100-acre facility in Africa.

Drawing on the BMW R71 original design and look, after several design iterations, the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle today is an innovation feat, however, the company expects to be in production later this year.

