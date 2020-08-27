Boeing's (BA +1.3% ) grounded 737 MAX takes a major step toward a return to flying after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it would send pilots to Canada to conduct test flights, bypassing coronavirus-related travel curbs.

The EASA says it will carry out the validation flights from Vancouver during the week of Sept. 7, two months after the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing completed certification test flights in the U.S., followed by Canada this week.

"While Boeing still has some final actions to close off, EASA judges the overall maturity of the re-design process is now sufficient to proceed to flight tests," the European air safety regulator says.

Boeing recently reeled in its first 737 MAX order this year, as Poland's Enter Air placed an order for two jets with options to buy two more.