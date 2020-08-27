Fitch Ratings cuts Washington Prime Group's (NYSE:WPG) long-term issuer default rating, reflecting the rating company's expectation that WPG that an event of default or an exchange/restructuring of existing debt is likely within a year.

WPG and its operating partnership long-term IDRs are cut to CC from CCC+.

The cut also reflects Fitch's belief "that deteriorating operating performance of WPG's mall assets will challenge the company's ability to remain in compliance with existing bond covenants, specifically the unencumbered asset coverage maintenance covenant."

See WPG's operating income over the past 11 quarters: