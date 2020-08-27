Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reports comparable sales decreased 26.7% in Q2 vs. -30.8% consensus, driven by 36.2% drop in transactions which was partially offset by a 6.2% increase in average ticket

Gross margin fell to 26.8% of sales during the quarter vs. 36.4% a year ago and the consensus mark of 28.3%.

Ulta ended the quarter with a cash position of $1.16B.

CEO update: "Given continued disruption from the pandemic, new operational protocols, and near-term employment and economic uncertainty, we expect sales will continue to be challenged for the rest of the year... Longer-term, we are confident that Beauty will recover and thrive, given continued strong engagement and emotional connection with the category."

ULTA +17.84% AH to $260.11.

