Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) reports comparable sales rose 43.3% in FQ2 to top the consensus expectation for a rise of 40.0%. The retailer saw higher traffic and significantly larger average basket during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $99.4M (+165% Y/Y) vs. $90.5M consensus.

CEO update: "We continue to be pleased with customer response to our great deals, with comparable store sales trends currently tracking in the high teens. However, we fully expect sales growth to continue to slow as we progress through the second half of the year. Due to the uncertainty related to COVID-19, we are not providing guidance for the second half of fiscal 2020."

Shares of OLLI are down 2.33 AH to $104.50

