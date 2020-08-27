LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and University Health Care System signs a definitive agreement to form a new joint venture to enhance home health and hospice services across eight cities in Georgia and South Carolina.

The joint venture will include 10 total locations, including three University Health home health providers, three University Health home health branches, two LHC Group home health providers, and two LHC Group hospice providers.

The JV will be finalized by October 1.

It will focus on delivering patient-centered care in the comfort of the patient’s home or place of residence.