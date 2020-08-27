Okta shares slip despite Q2 upside, raised full-year view

Okta (OKtA) increases its FY21 revenue and profitability outlook to revenue of $800-803M (consensus: $777M), operating loss of $11-13M, and loss per share of $0.01-0.03 (consensus: $0.20 loss). .

The remote work tailwind drove Q2 revenue up 43% Y/Y to $200.4M, and subscription sales increased 44% to $190.7M.

RPO or subscription backlog increased 56% on the year to $1.43B.

Calculated billings rose 27% to $198.1M.

Cash from operating activities totaled $10.9M with FCF of $6.9M.

"The three mega-trends that have been driving our business for the past several years - the adoption of cloud and hybrid IT, digital transformation, and zero trust security - are all being accelerated globally by the current environment. These trends are reflected in our strong second quarter results and reflect the work that Okta is doing to help organizations around the world accelerate their adoption and deployment of cloud applications, and remote access, and re-imagine their digital customer experiences," says CEO and co-founder Todd McKinnon.

For Q3, Okta expects $202-203M in revenue (up 32-33% Y/Y; consensus: $195.7M) and a $0.01-0.02 loss per share (consensus: $0.05 loss).

Despite the good news, Okta shares are down 2.7% AH.

