Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) acquires DocVerify as it seeks to accelerate the use of eNotary and eVault software across multiple industries.

The privately held company's products provide proof of the integrity of digital documents, including verifying their content, creator and creation date to reduce the risk of forgery, fraud, and theft.

DocVerify's eNotary platform is approved and certified for use in all states that currently allow in-person electronic notarizations and remote online notarizations.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Last month, BKI agreed to acquire Optimal Blue, a provider of secondary market solutions and data services, in a deal that valued the business at ~$1.8B.