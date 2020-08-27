Matinas BioPharma (NYSEMKT:MTNB) has completed enrollment in an open-label 100-subject Phase 2 clinical trial, ENHANCE-IT, comparing the effectiveness of lead candidate MAT9001 to Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) in reducing triglyceride levels and other lipid markers in adults with elevated (150 - 499 mg/dL) triglycerides.

Each product is being administered twice per day in 2 g doses. The protocol specifies two 28-day treatment periods with at least a 28-day washout period between.

The primary endpoint is the percent change from baseline in plasma triglycerides at the end of each treatment period.

Topline data should be available in early 2021.

The company says MAT9001, a next-generation omega-3 fatty acid compound, is more effective than Vascepa in lowering high triglycerides.

Both stocks are well off their end-of-2019 highs.