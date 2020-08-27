Dheeraj Pandey, CEO of Nutanix (NTNX +0.3%) +15.6% AH, plans to retire from his position.
"With our strong Q4 financial results, 29% Y/Y growth in run-rate ACV, a delightful software stack, and our recent launch of Nutanix Clusters on AWS bare metal, Nutanix is well positioned for the future. In addition, the $750M investment from Bain Capital Private Equity announced today underscores the strength of our business and ensures a strong financial foundation to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead," Mr. Pandey commented.
A CEO search committee of the Nutanix Board of Directors will lead the effort to identify and interview candidates with the assistance of a leading global executive search firm.
FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.39 beats by $0.28; GAAP EPS of -$0.93 beats by $0.15. Revenue of $327.87M (+9.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.41M.