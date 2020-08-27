Gap (NYSE:GPS) reports comparable sales were up 13% Y/Y in Q2 as the company adjusted for only stores that were open during the quarter. Online sales were up 95% Y/Y.

Comparable sales were up 24% at Old Navy, rose 19% for Athleta and were 12% higher for the Gap brand, while Banana Republic saw a 27% drop during the quarter.

Gross margin fell to 35.1% of sales vs. 38.9% a year ago as higher shipping expenses factored in. The gross margin rate was ahead of the consensus mark of 29.1%.

Gap says it believes it is in a solid financial position to navigate through the ongoing pandemic and continue investing in its business after ending Q2 with $2.2B in cash. Strong cash flow in the quarter reflected meaningful improvement in sales trends compared to the first quarter, as well as the benefit from measures the company implemented to strengthen its cash position in response to the global pandemic

Shares of Gap are up 6.50% AH to $18.51.

Previously: Gap EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue (Aug. 27)