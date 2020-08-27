SandRidge Permian Trust (PER +39.2% ) confirms receipt of open letter from Pedevco (PED +168.7% ) expressing an indication of interest in a potential acquisition but not a firm offer to buy.

Pedevco says it plans to attempt to engage in direct discussions with Avalon Energy, which owns 25% of SandRidge Permian units and is operator of the assets underlying the trust, regarding its prior interest in the potential acquisition of all the trust units, its underlying assets and operatorship.