SandRidge Permian Trust (PER +39.2%) confirms receipt of open letter from Pedevco (PED +168.7%) expressing an indication of interest in a potential acquisition but not a firm offer to buy.
Pedevco says it plans to attempt to engage in direct discussions with Avalon Energy, which owns 25% of SandRidge Permian units and is operator of the assets underlying the trust, regarding its prior interest in the potential acquisition of all the trust units, its underlying assets and operatorship.
PER -16% after-hours after closing +57.6% in regular trade; PED -28.9% AH after closing +168.1%.