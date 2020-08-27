Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) has jumped 10.5% after hours following its Q2 earnings, where near-20% gains in revenues beat top-line expectations and raised its subscription outlook for the current quarter.

Revenues rose 19.6% to $1.06B; of that, subscription revenues rose 23.1% to $931.7M.

The company narrowed its operating loss to $16.8M from a year-ago loss of $122.5M. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income jumped to $257.7M (24.3% of revenues) from a year-ago $117.5M.

And non-GAAP EPS nearly doubled, to $0.84 from a year-ago $0.44.

Subscription backlog gained 22.3% to $8.6B.

Liquidity was $2.75B as of July 31. Operating cash flows rose to $157.2M vs. a prior-year $100.3M.

The company's also promoted its co-president, Chano Fernandez, to co-CEO alongside co-founder Aneel Bhusri. Robynne Sisco will be sole president, and remain the company's chief financial officer.

“It was a strong quarter despite the environment, with continued demand for our products as more organizations realize how mission critical cloud-based systems are in supporting their people and businesses through continuous change,” Bhusri says.

It's raising full-year subscription revenue guidance to $3.73B-$3.74B; it expects Q3 subscription revenue of $948M-$950M. And it sees full-year operating margin at 18%.

Press release