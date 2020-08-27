HP reports FQ3 beats, upside earnings forecasts

  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares are up 1.4% AH after the company beat fiscal Q3 estimates as notebook sales helped Personal Systems recover from last quarter's pandemic impact.
  • Printing net revenue was down 20% Y/Y and 5% Q/Q to $3.93B due to declines in Commercial hardware units and Supplies.
  • Personal Systems revenue increased 7% Y/Y and 25% sequentially to $10.4B, boosted by the 42% Consumer sales growth. Total units were up 11% with the pandemic-driven 32% growth in Notebooks offsetting the 30% decline in Desktops.
  • Cash from operating activities totaled $1.7B with FCF of $1.6B.
  • For Q4, HP forecasts $0.50-0.54 EPS (consensus: $0.50). The FY20 view has EPS of $2.16-2.20 (consensus: $2.10).
  • Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
