Siris Capital and Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) or Poly announces that Siris has sold ~4.1M of the 7.1M shares of Poly common stock that it previously owned, which represents ~57% of Siris' stake in Poly and ~10% of Poly's outstanding shares.

Siris and Poly have had a successful long-term relationship dating back to the company's acquisition of Polycom from Siris in 2018.

The share sale represents an opportunity for Siris to realize what it considers to be an attractive return on its original investment in Polycom in 2016

Press Release