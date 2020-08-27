Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) has agreed to acquire two packages of mineral and royalty assets totaling approximately 795 net royalty acres in the SCOOP and Haynesville plays from Red Stone Resources in a cash & stock deal.

The purchase price of $6.9M consists of $6.4M in cash and $0.5M in Panhandle common stock.

Panhandle intends to raise the cash portion through an underwritten public offering of common stock

The effective date of the Acquisition is June 1, and it is expected to close in Q1 of 2021.

Chad Stephens, President and CEO, said, "This is an outstanding acquisition for Panhandle that fits very well with our stated strategy to grow the company on an accretive basis. It also marks our entry into the Haynesville play of East Texas and Louisiana."