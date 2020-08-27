Ashford falls 4% after getting noncompliance notice from NYSE American
Aug. 27, 2020 4:48 PM ETAshford Inc. (AINC)AINCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC) slides 4.0% in after-hours trading after announcing it received notification from the NYSE American that it no longer complies with the exchange's listing standards requiring companies have stockholders' equity of at least $2M if it has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years.
- Ashford reported a stockholders' deficit of $159.1M as of June 30, 2020 and has had losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in each of its five most recent fiscal years, except for 2018.
- The company has until Sept. 25, 2020 to submit a plan on how it intends to regain compliance.
- Its stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE American while AINC evaluates alternatives.
- See Ashford's net income (losses) over the past nine years: