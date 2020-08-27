PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Q2 adjusted EPS of R$0.93 (US$0.17) vs analyst estimate of R$0.95 and R$1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total payment volume of R$29.8B ($5.36B) rose 11.4% Y/Y, and active merchants in the last 12 months totaled 5.8M, up 23% from 4.7M at the same time a year ago.

PagSeguro rises 3.2% in after-hours trading.

Q2 total revenue and income of R$1.36B, down 2.3% Y/Y, misses the Bloomberg estimate of R$1.40B.

Q2 net income of R$296.3M declined 8.2% Y/Y.

Q2 net margin of 21.8% slipped from 23.7% in the year-ago quarter; adjusted net margin of 22.6% fell from 24.7%.

Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.