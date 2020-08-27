Dell (NYSE:DELL) stock gains 2% AH after reporting Q2 beats on the top and bottom lines with stronger than expected Infrastructure Solutions sales and VMware strength.

Client Solutions Group revenue missed estimates with $11.2B versus the $11.52B estimate. Consumer sales were up 18% and and commercial client dropped 11%.

Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue totaled $8.2B (consensus: $7.71B) with $4B in storage revenue and $4.2B in servers and networking.

VMware sales increased 10% Y/Y to $2.9B.

Recurring revenue rose 15% to $6B.

Cash from operating activities totaled $3.3B, and Dell ended the quarter with $12.3B in cash and equivalents after paying down $3.6B in debt.

