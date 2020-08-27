Qwest, indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), issued notices to redeem $250M outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% notes due 2055.

On Sep 15, 2020, these notes will be redeemed at par plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

"The key investor takeaway is that CenturyLink has done exceptionally well considering the weak economy. The company offers a 9.5% dividend yield at no risk due to the $2B in excess free cash flows allowing the telecom to repay debt. The stock remains a huge Buy in the $10 range despite the nearly 10% rally already following Q2 earnings," wrote Stone Fox Capital on Seeking Alpha.