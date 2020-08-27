VMware (NYSE:VMW) gains 1% AH following Q2 beats with 10% Y/Y revenue growth to $2.88B, driven by subscription and SaaS strength.

Subscription & SaaS and License revenue was up 11% Y/Y to $1.35B, above the $1.31B consensus. License was the weaker cog, reporting $719M in sales versus the $725.1M estimate.

Services sales totaled $1.53B, narrowly ahead of the $1.5B consensus.

Operating cash flow totaled $719M with FCF of $643M.

RPO was $10.3B, up 17%.

