Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced an open-ended share repurchase of up to $500M, commencing September 1, and also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share for Q3.

"Enhancing shareholder returns through appropriate capital distribution is a key priority for the company. Our recent sale and leaseback transactions, along with our strong underlying business performance, have greatly improved our ability to do that. We are pleased to have this authorization in place to enable us to execute on that intent while continuing to invest in high-return internal growth initiatives." says Bruce Thorn, President and CEO.

