Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is up 2.1% postmarket after edging consensus with its Q2 earninge report,

Consensus expectations for the company had steadily risen over the past three months, with 23 upward revisions to EPS and 22 upward bumps for revenue expectations.

Revenue rose by double digits year-over-year to $727.3M - better than the midpoint of its May guidance - adn was up 5% from the previous quarter.

"We are expecting revenue growth to continue in the third quarter, driven primarily from 5G wireless infrastructure and cloud data center end markets," says CEO/President Matt Murphy.

Cash flow from operations was $226M; cash and short-term investments stood at $832M at quarter-end.

For Q3 - and taking into account government export restrictions on certain Chinese customers - the company is guiding to revenues of $712.5M-$787.5M, non-GAAP gross margin of about 63%, and EPS of $0.22-$0.28.

