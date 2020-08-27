Investar Holding's (NASDAQ:ISTR) board authorizes the company to repurchase 300K shares under a stock buyback program, in addition to 62K shares remaining under its current authorization.

The additional shares authorized for repurchase represent ~3% of the company's outstanding common stock.

During Q3, ISTR has repurchased 134,861 shares at an average price of $14.09 each, totaling $1.90M of stock repurchases.

“We believe that our stock is a good value, and stock buybacks are a tax-efficient way to continue to increase shareholder value and earnings per share,” said President and CEO John D'Angelo.

See ISTR's stock repurchase activity over the past 11 quarters, with the most recent being Q2 2020:

SA contributor Dallas Salazar sees "fairly predictable growth going forward" for ISTR.